Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Update

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sharp Price Performance

Shares of Sharp stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. Sharp has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. Equities analysts expect that Sharp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

