Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Evercore upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.03.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $64.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.22. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

