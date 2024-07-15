Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Declines By 14.4%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,598,200 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 57,965,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41,331.8 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance
Shares of ACGBF stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. Agricultural Bank of China has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.
About Agricultural Bank of China
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Agricultural Bank of China
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.