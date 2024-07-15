Short Interest in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Drops By 8.8%

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apogee Enterprises

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

In other news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $1,515,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $1,515,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $463,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66 shares in the company, valued at $4,078.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,214. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,982,000 after purchasing an additional 120,882 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 537,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,706,000 after purchasing an additional 220,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 3.0 %

Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.76. The stock had a trading volume of 55,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.00. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $67.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.79.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.