Short Interest in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Drops By 8.8%

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
APOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apogee Enterprises
Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,982,000 after purchasing an additional 120,882 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 537,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,706,000 after purchasing an additional 220,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 3.0 %
Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.76. The stock had a trading volume of 55,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.00. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $67.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.79.
Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.
Apogee Enterprises Company Profile
Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apogee Enterprises
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.