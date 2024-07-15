Short Interest in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Declines By 11.1%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III acquired 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $90,364.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at $551,685.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 25,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $837,785.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045,647 shares in the company, valued at $234,972,327.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III purchased 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $90,364.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,685.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 664,068 shares of company stock valued at $20,818,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The business had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

