Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Grows By 13.3%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

APRE traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.12. 2,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,405. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,317.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. Research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APRE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

