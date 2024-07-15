Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Drops By 12.1%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

Shares of Arbe Robotics stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. Arbe Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

