Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Drops By 12.1%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Arbe Robotics Price Performance
Shares of Arbe Robotics stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. Arbe Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.40.
Arbe Robotics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arbe Robotics
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.