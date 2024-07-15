Short Interest in Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Decreases By 13.0%

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Athena Gold Trading Up 35.2 %
Shares of Athena Gold stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Athena Gold has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Athena Gold
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Athena Gold
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Trading Halts Explained
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.