Short Interest in Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Decreases By 13.0%

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Athena Gold Trading Up 35.2 %

Shares of Athena Gold stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Athena Gold has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada.

