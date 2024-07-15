Short Interest in AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Drops By 22.0%

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,800 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 429,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 418.5 days.
AtkinsRéalis Price Performance
SNCAF stock opened at $42.81 on Monday. AtkinsRéalis has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $44.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93.
AtkinsRéalis Company Profile
