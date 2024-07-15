Short Interest in AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Drops By 22.0%

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,800 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 429,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 418.5 days.

AtkinsRéalis Price Performance

SNCAF stock opened at $42.81 on Monday. AtkinsRéalis has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $44.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93.

AtkinsRéalis Company Profile

AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors.

