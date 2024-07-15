Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Expands By 19.5%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

AVVIY stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. Aviva has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

