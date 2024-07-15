Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Expands By 19.5%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Aviva Stock Performance
AVVIY stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. Aviva has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $12.90.
About Aviva
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aviva
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Positive News is Driving This Cancer Drug Maker’s Stock Higher
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.