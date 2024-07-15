Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Declines By 20.3%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $35.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84. AXA has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $2.103 per share. This is an increase from AXA’s previous dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.