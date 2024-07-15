Short Interest in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Rises By 55.3%

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the June 15th total of 69,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

BCBP stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $191.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.87 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

In other news, Director Tara L. French acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,352 shares in the company, valued at $825,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tara L. French bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,422 shares of company stock worth $163,776. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1,232.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

