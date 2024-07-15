Short Interest in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Declines By 25.4%

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 828,300 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.07. 94,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,498. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $46.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 15.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 111.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 847,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 115,727 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth about $16,079,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 555,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,490,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 855.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 405,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,608,000 after buying an additional 362,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 256,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.