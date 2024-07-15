Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Increases By 54.3%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CEA Industries Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of CEAD stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. CEA Industries has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $11.04.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative net margin of 137.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

