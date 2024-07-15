Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Increases By 50.0%

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

CFFS remained flat at $10.96 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,623. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 76,561 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,405,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 800,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 435,066 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

