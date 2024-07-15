Short Interest in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Drops By 25.1%

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 333,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clene stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) by 131.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.21% of Clene worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clene stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 26,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,043. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.46. Clene has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. Clene had a negative return on equity of 224.28% and a negative net margin of 7,873.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clene will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLNN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

