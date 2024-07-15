Short Interest in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Decreases By 28.8%

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 134,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

comScore Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SCOR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.30. 1,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.19. comScore has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 47.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that comScore will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On comScore

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in comScore stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of comScore at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCOR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of comScore from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About comScore

(Get Free Report)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Featured Stories

