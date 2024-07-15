Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Rises By 51.7%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the June 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.2 days.

Endesa Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of ELEZF stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

