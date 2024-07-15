Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Rises By 51.7%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the June 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.2 days.
Endesa Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of ELEZF stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88.
About Endesa
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Endesa
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.