Short Interest in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expands By 50.4%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,210,000 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the June 15th total of 9,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Scotiabank began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.77. 546,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,178. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $90,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,740,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,131,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,168 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,711,000 after acquiring an additional 508,764 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

