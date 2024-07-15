Short Interest in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Increases By 50.9%

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJVGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the June 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSJV stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.35. 346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,834. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1476 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

