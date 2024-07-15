Short Interest in Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Declines By 25.3%

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Janover stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Janover as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Janover Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of JNVR stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $0.74. 86,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. Janover has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

About Janover

Janover ( NASDAQ:JNVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Janover had a negative net margin of 211.51% and a negative return on equity of 88.39%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

