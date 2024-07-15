Short Interest in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) Rises By 50.0%

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Jianzhi Education Technology Group comprises about 0.0% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JZ stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,848. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

