Short Interest in Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Expands By 26.1%

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Persimmon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $38.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $39.01.

Persimmon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $0.45.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

