Short Interest in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Drops By 18.3%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 9,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLAY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of RLAY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.45. 417,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,421. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $128,520.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 493,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,750.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $128,520.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 493,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,750.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,375 shares of company stock worth $354,836. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

