Short Interest in Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Rises By 35.1%

Jul 15th, 2024

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Rubicon Organics Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS ROMJF opened at $0.32 on Monday. Rubicon Organics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

Rubicon Organics Company Profile



Rubicon Organics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, processing, and sale of organic cannabis for the recreational and medical-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products in jar, bag, pre-rolls, edible, poutine sauce mix, milled flower, relief stick, cool stick, and oil.

Further Reading

