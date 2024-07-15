Short Interest in Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Rises By 35.1%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.
Rubicon Organics Stock Up 1.9 %
OTCMKTS ROMJF opened at $0.32 on Monday. Rubicon Organics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.
Rubicon Organics Company Profile
