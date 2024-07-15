Short Interest in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Increases By 22.5%

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXST. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on RxSight from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

RXST stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,779. RxSight has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RxSight will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $586,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $586,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,906.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,250. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. CWM LLC increased its holdings in RxSight by 727.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RxSight by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the first quarter worth $51,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

