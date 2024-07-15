Short Interest in Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Decreases By 14.3%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.0 days.

Shares of SARTF stock opened at $208.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.02. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $193.23 and a twelve month high of $338.07.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $889.88 million during the quarter. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities analysts expect that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

