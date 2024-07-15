Short Interest in SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Decreases By 17.6%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SEEK Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of SKLTY opened at $28.23 on Monday. SEEK has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08.
SEEK Company Profile
