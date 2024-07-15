Short Interest in SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Decreases By 17.6%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SEEK Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of SKLTY opened at $28.23 on Monday. SEEK has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

