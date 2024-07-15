Short Interest in Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Increases By 28.6%

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Silex Systems Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of SILXY stock opened at C$17.74 on Monday. Silex Systems has a 52 week low of C$9.55 and a 52 week high of C$22.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.15.

Silex Systems Company Profile

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

