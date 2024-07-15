Short Interest in SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Grows By 32.4%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SOL Global Investments Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SOLCF opened at $0.04 on Monday. SOL Global Investments has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

SOL Global Investments Company Profile

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

