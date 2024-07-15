Short Interest in Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Declines By 27.9%

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Superdry Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SEPGY opened at $0.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. Superdry has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

About Superdry

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

