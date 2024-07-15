Short Interest in Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Declines By 27.9%

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Superdry Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SEPGY opened at $0.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. Superdry has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.93.
