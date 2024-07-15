Short Interest in Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Decreases By 15.4%

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 450,700 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 532,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.
Swire Properties Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWPFF opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. Swire Properties has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.37.
About Swire Properties
