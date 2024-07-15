Short Interest in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Expands By 32.0%

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,100 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 316,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 316,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T2 Biosystems stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of T2 Biosystems worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

