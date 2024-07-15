Short Interest in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Rises By 19.2%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TENX

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $3.34 on Monday. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $61.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.72). Equities analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.