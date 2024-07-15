Short Interest in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Rises By 19.2%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.72). Equities analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
