Short Interest in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Drops By 23.1%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,320,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 13,414,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

TVTX stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $17.57.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.06% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after buying an additional 1,027,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after buying an additional 750,686 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,711,000. Finepoint Capital LP raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,435,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 539,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 441,318 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Further Reading

