Short Interest in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Decreases By 18.0%

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Retail ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.92. VanEck Retail ETF has a one year low of $162.97 and a one year high of $213.07. The stock has a market cap of $212.51 million, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VanEck Retail ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

