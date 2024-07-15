Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Drops By 14.0%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,200 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 400.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurich Insurance Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of ZFSVF opened at $539.00 on Monday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $441.54 and a 12-month high of $557.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $522.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.81.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

