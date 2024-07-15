SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

SIBN stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 130,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,410. The firm has a market cap of $644.03 million, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.76. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. On average, analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $59,509.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $36,956.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $59,509.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,956 shares of company stock worth $172,555. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in SI-BONE by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in SI-BONE by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SI-BONE by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SI-BONE by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SI-BONE by 7.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

