Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target Raised to $6.50 at Morgan Stanley

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.40 to $6.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SGHT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

SGHT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 90,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,460. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $377.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a current ratio of 13.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.45% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. Analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 13,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $70,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 413,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,446.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sight Sciences news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,569 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $80,692.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,738,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,838,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 13,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $70,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,446.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,840 shares of company stock valued at $290,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

