Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Update

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $16.93. 8,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,272. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $235.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $30.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Path Smaller Companies Fu Long bought 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $76,935.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940,798 shares in the company, valued at $14,159,009.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 265,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 50,389 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 125.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

