Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of SGAPY opened at $21.97 on Monday. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5649 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.36.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.