Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 648,800 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 548,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 84.3 days.
Sino Land Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SNLAF opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. Sino Land has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $1.20.
Sino Land Company Profile
