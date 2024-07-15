Sirius XM’s (SIRI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.75 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIRI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of SIRI stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,250,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,589,613. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.