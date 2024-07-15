Smith Salley Wealth Management Purchases 2,911 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,988 shares of company stock worth $21,015,755 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.06.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $185.07 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

