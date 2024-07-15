Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Gap Up to $14.02

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.02, but opened at $15.17. Smith & Wesson Brands shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 212,213 shares traded.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $159.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,621.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

