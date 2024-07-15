Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 142.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $173,451,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $145,665,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,743,000 after buying an additional 298,727 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $55,954,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1,416.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 147,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after buying an additional 137,920 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA opened at $269.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.92.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

