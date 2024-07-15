Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Down to $42.82

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.82, but opened at $41.60. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $41.53, with a volume of 50,321 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQM. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $2.52. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 6.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6,315.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

