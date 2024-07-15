Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Up 46.8% in June

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

SCGLY stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 8.35%. Analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCGLY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

