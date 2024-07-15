Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Socket Mobile Stock Down 1.7 %

SCKT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.09. 2,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,048. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.