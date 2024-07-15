SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,699 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,797 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 96,686 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 321,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,430,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.